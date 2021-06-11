Watch
Warm late spring weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Breezy this evening, with winds calming overnight. Tonight will be clear and mild.
Posted at 4:18 PM, Jun 11, 2021
Tonight's Forecast:
COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 52; High: 84. Saturday will be sunny and warm and likely dry.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 90. A very warm and sunny day with a light breeze.

CANON CITY: Low: 52; High: 88. Warm and slightly breezy with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 46; High: 77. A warm and comfortable day with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Sunny and warm tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Warm and sunny on Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible south of HWY 50 in the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warm and sunny to start with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures with a breeze.

Extended Outlook:
There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the plains Sunday, then the pattern is dry and HOT into next week.

