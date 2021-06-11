Warm late spring weekend ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Breezy this evening, with winds calming overnight. Tonight will be clear and mild.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 52; High: 84. Saturday will be sunny and warm and likely dry.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 90. A very warm and sunny day with a light breeze.

CANON CITY: Low: 52; High: 88. Warm and slightly breezy with sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 46; High: 77. A warm and comfortable day with a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Sunny and warm tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Warm and sunny on Saturday. An isolated thunderstorm is possible south of HWY 50 in the evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warm and sunny to start with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures with a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

There is a chance for afternoon thunderstorms in the plains Sunday, then the pattern is dry and HOT into next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter