Warm in the 70s and 80s this weekend in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight low temperatures will be above average by about 5-10 degrees. Conditions will be clear and calm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 77;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with clouds increasing in the evening. Winds will be from the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 20. The high temperature will be 14 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 80;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a high temperature 12 degrees warmer than average. Wind will be from the ENE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 79;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 18 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 73;

Mostly sunny with some evening clouds. Wind will be from the SSE at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s;

Warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine on Saturday. Wind will be from the E at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/45; High: 77/78;

Mostly sunny with warm temperatures on Saturday. Wind will be from the SE from 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny in the morning then partly cloudy in the evening. Wind will be from the S at 10-15 mph, gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be sunny in the morning with some evening clouds again. Temperatures will be very similar to Saturday. Several weak cold fronts will move through next week, which will decrease temperatures by a few degrees each day. It is likely to be dry for most of the week, although there are hints that some precipitation is possible Thursday/Friday.

