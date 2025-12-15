Warm in southern Colorado with a mid-week windy weather system

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight with light wind, less than 10 mph. Temperatures will generally range from the mid-20s to mid-30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 33; High: 62;

It will be warm on Monday with a high temperature of nearly 20 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 28; High: 63;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warm on Monday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 64;

It will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures on Monday. Wind will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

It will be mostly sunny on Monday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 62;

Monday will be warm and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the S at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the plains on Monday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s. Wind will be light, out of the SE at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/34; High: 63/67;

It will be warm and mostly sunny on Monday. Wind will be out of the SW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 40s-60s;

It will be mild and mostly sunny on Monday in the mountain valleys. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be similar, warm, and sunny with a light breeze.

Wednesday is also going to be warm, but it will also be very windy. Winds will gust from 40-60 mph in our region. The wind will be out of the W during the bulk of Wednesday, then turning out of the N at night as a cold front blows through.

This cold front will be dry for us, but the temperatures will drop to the 40s on Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.