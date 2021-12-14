Warm & gusty weather returns to Southern Colorado Tuesday

Tonight’s Forecast:

With increasing clouds and some moderate winds in the mountains and foothills tonight, overnight temperatures will only cool down to the 30s and 40s along the I-25 corridor. Some 20s will be possible across the eastern Plains, and chilly single digits and teens will settle back into the mountains and mountain valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 34; High: 64. Warmer temperatures on Tuesday as the downslope flow picks up during the afternoon hours. While Red Flag Warnings are not expected tomorrow, spotty critical fire weather conditions may occur across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 31; High: 69. Breezy to gusty on Tuesday, with highs expected to be about 10 degrees warmer than what we saw today.

CANON CITY: Low: 36; High: 62. A mild, but breezy mix of sun and clouds across the Arkansas River Valley on Tuesday. Afternoon highs will warm into the lower to middle 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 30; High: 53. A mild, but gusty afternoon across Teller County, with peak wind gusts to 35 mph.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. A relatively mild morning will give way to another warmer than average afternoon across northern El Paso County, with peak wind gusts approaching 35 mph.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s. A chilly morning will give way to a windy and warmer afternoon, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect at 10 am. Counties included are Las Animas, Baca, Bent, Prowers and Kiowa.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. A mild Tuesday for the southern I-25 corridor. While the morning will be quiet and overcast, the afternoon will turn windy and relatively sunny.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. Strengthening winds will develop during the day on Tuesday out ahead of a powerful storm system that will bring the potential for snow Tuesday night and Wednesday, and powerful 60-80 mph wind gusts.

Extended Outlook:

A major storm will bring heavy snow and incredible wind to the southwestern mountains Tuesday night and Wednesday. The San Juans and La Garitas could see gusts as high as 80 mph, with whiteout conditions and near impossible mountain travel from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

For the Plains, a cold front will bring us a lot of wind, but very little moisture on Wednesday. The front is expected to move into the I-25 corridor between 9-11 am. A quick burst of rain and snow showers is possible with the front, but we shouldn't see anything more than a light dusting across the interstate. The bigger story will be the 50-70 mph wind gusts and the high fire danger risk on Wednesday. Alerts to cover these hazards have already been issued ahead of the storm.

Chilly and breezy weather will follow through the rest of the week and weekend, with snow not likely for the Plains in the extended forecast through the upcoming weekend.

