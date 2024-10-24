Warm & gusty Thursday, with overnight Frost Advisories for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After some mild 60s on Wednesday, those warmer temperatures that we saw back on Tuesday will return to Southern Colorado today. Highs on the Plains will climb back into the 70s and 80s, with mostly 60s expected for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Other than the warmth, the big weather story today will be the wind. Ahead of an approaching cold front, warm and dry downslope winds are expected to pick up throughout the morning hours, peaking by early afternoon. Behind the front, the wind will turn more northerly, with stronger gusts likely to continue for at least a few hours past tonight's sunset. Peak wind gusts of 20-30 mph for the I-25 corridor today will be possible, with gusts to 40 mph for the mountains and far eastern Plains

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 34. Windy and warm on Thursday, with peak gusts in the Pikes Peak Region around 20-30 mph. A cold front this afternoon will bring near freezing temperatures to our forecast during the overnight hours.

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 34. Warm and moderately gusty on Thursday followed by a cold night due to the passage of a cold front this afternoon. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Pueblo County for the overnight hours.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 39. Warm breezes on Thursday, with gusts this afternoon up around 20-30 mph. High temperatures this afternoon will be more than 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 26. A mild and gusty Thursday ahead for Teller County, with our highs today expected to warm into the 60s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm and gusty this afternoon before turning cold tonight. With lows down near the freezing mark, areas of frost are likely to develop.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s. Windy and warm on the eastern Plains today, with critical fire weather conditions likely for areas north of Highway 50. Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 10 am for Elbert and Lincoln counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. A warm and windy day of weather for the southern I-25 corridor on Thursday. This will be followed by clear skies, light winds and near freezing overnight temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. Strong winds this morning that could top 50 mph in some areas will give way to weakening wind this afternoon, with highs today in the high country topping out in the 50s and 60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following the passage of today's cold front will come some chilly overnight temperatures down to the 30s across the Pikes Peak Region and Southern Colorado. A Frost Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for El Paso and Pueblo counties for the overnight hours. After a cool start Friday, afternoon highs will be much cooler, only warming into the 60s.

High pressure will bring warming highs to our forecast this weekend, with upper 60s Saturday and 70s by Sunday in Colorado Springs. It will remain warm, with increasing wind on Monday ahead of a more potent disturbance that looks to bring cooler temperatures and unsettled changes to Southern Colorado next week. For the Pikes Peak Region, a chance for rain and snow showers have been added to our forecast by Tuesday night and Wednesday.

