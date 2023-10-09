Warm first part of the week, with dry skies through at least Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

With a gorgeous day ahead, it will be tough to complain about today's weather. While there could be a rogue shower or two south of Highway 50 this afternoon, most areas will be dry, with our highs today around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 44. Although warm for mid-October standards, today's forecast will be gold medal worthy, with sunshine and upper 70s in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 43. With high pressure dominating the Rocky Mountain states today, our forecast in Pueblo will be chilly this morning and warm this afternoon, with a high up near 80 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 48. A warm and mellow start to the week, with mostly sunny skies and upper 70s this afternoon in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 37. Other than a few fair weather clouds this afternoon, we're expecting a mild and sunny start to the week for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Light winds, sunshine and warm highs will make for a great start to the week, with a similar day on tap on Tuesday.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A warm start to the week, with a few rogue showers possible this afternoon south of Highway 50. Best chances appear to be in the southeastern mountains, as well as Las Animas and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Other than a very small chance of a quick passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, we should see a pretty nice start to the week as highs on Monday will warm into the 70s.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Clear skies this morning will give way to a partly cloudy and mild afternoon. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, with areas south of Highway 50 seeing the best chance.

Extended outlook forecast:

After another nice day on Tuesday, we're tracking some pretty big changes starting on Wednesday. As a storm system begins to move into Colorado, the wind will start to crank from the mountains to the Plains. In the mountains, the wind will come with the potential for rain and snow. For the Plains, the wind will lead to lower humidity values, which could lead to a higher risk of high fire danger.

Moisture will reach the Plains by late Wednesday night, with most of the precipitation from this system expected to favor central and northern Colorado. Rain and snow showers will be possible north of Highway 50 on Thursday, with snow levels at times down near 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations will be light locally, maybe around 1-2" in Teller County, with higher amounts in the mountains, especially near the Continental Divide. The rain and snow should wrap up late Thursday night, leaving us with a couple of frigid nights as we roll into the weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

