Warm Fall temperatures return, rising 10 degrees above average on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be clear and cold tonight, dropping below freezing in the mountain valleys and into the mid-30s to 40s for I-25 and the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 74;

Tuesday will be sunny with a high temperature rising about 10 degrees above average. The wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph in the morning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 77;

Sunny on Tuesday with a warm-up to about 10 degrees above average. The wind will be from the SE at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 76;

Sunny and warm on Tuesday. Winds will be from the SW at 8-12 mph gusting to 20 mph in the morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

Mild and sunny on Tuesday with a light breeze from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 70;

Monument will be mild on Tuesday with a breeze from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph in the morning.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s;

A nice day with sunshine and a chilly morning in the mid-30s to low 40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/39; High: 72/74;

Sunny and mild on Tuesday with a breeze in the morning from the SW gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s;

The mountain valleys will be cold in the morning, below freezing, and then mild in the afternoon to the mid-60s to low 70s. It will be sunny with a breeze on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will only vary by a few degrees each day this week, generally reaching highs in the 70s in the plains and 60s in the mountain valleys. Friday will be the next cool day, dropping to seasonable 60s after a cold front moves through on Thursday evening. The week will be sunny and dry.

