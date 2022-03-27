Warm end to the weekend, Monday even warmer

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings will continue through 8 pm for the I-25 corridor and Arkansas River Valley. With low relative humidity and gusty winds, wildfire growth potential will be high. Therefore, you should avoid any activities that could start a wildfire.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings remain in effect until 8 pm for parts of Southern Colorado

Lingering downslope breezes this evening will keep overnight lows on the mild side, with temperatures tonight expected to stay above freezing across the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 78; Not quite as warm as today, but with a lower benchmark for Colorado Springs on Sunday, I'm thinking that we'll be warm enough to set a new record high. Previous record stands at 76° (1988).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 82; After tying a record high on Saturday, we should be just a tad cooler on Sunday. That cool down combined with a higher record high should put that record just out of reach tomorrow. Previous record stands at 85° (1988).

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 80; Spring-time warmth will continue on Sunday as high temperatures warm back into the lower 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 66; A mild March morning will give way to a warm and breezy afternoon. With a high temperature expected to climb into the middle to upper 60s, we're looking at well above normal warmth for this time of the year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Even though the cloud deck will be a little thicker on Sunday, we're still looking at an unseasonably warm and breezy day for the final Sunday of March.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; A slight cooling trend Sunday as the wind switches around to the south/southeast. Overall, not as windy, but still a warm afternoon for the Plains as highs top out in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Weaker westerly winds on Sunday should decrease the fire danger risk across the southern I-25 corridor. Red Flag Warnings are not anticipated tomorrow, but could return by Monday.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s; Mild and breezy on Sunday for the mountains. If you're heading to the high country to do some hiking, expect quite a bit of snowmelt and mud due to these warm temperatures.

Extended outlook forecast:

A warmer and windier day Monday, with the potential for Red Flag Warnings to return to parts of Southern Colorado. Our next storm is expected to bring snow to the mountains and rain showers to areas below 7,000 feet by Tuesday. Overall a warmer storm, with a few thunderstorms also possible across the Plains. Temperatures may get cold enough Tuesday night and Wednesday morning that snow could mix in with the rain along parts of the I-25 corridor.

A second and colder disturbance will bring another chance for rain and snow showers to the forecast from Friday to Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.