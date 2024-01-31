Warm end to January expected to continue into early February

Today’s Forecast:

Although local records will be out of reach, today's highs will be warm throughout Southern Colorado and well above average for this time of the year. Temperatures on the I-25 corridor will warm well into the 60s today, with a fewer lower 70s possible this afternoon across the southeastern Plains. A weak disturbance moving out of New Mexico will increase clouds over Southern Colorado this afternoon, but no rain or snow is expected over the next 12-24 hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 32. I know I said this yesterday, but after our first 60 degree day of the year on Tuesday, today's high of 63 degrees in Colorado Springs will be even warmer. Current record: 70° (1989).

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 29. Not quite record setting warmth, but with a high of 66 degrees today in Pueblo, we'll be well above average on this final day of January. Current record: 76° (1997).

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 34. A strong ridge of high pressure will continue to keep us high and dry on Wednesday, with our afternoon high expected to flirt with 70 degrees in Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 27. On Wednesday, we'll be treated to another beautiful day, with mid 50s and partly cloudy skies this afternoon in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Wednesday will be another gorgeous day region-wide, with highs in the Tri-Lakes area topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. After widespread 60s on Tuesday, it's possible that a few areas this afternoon could hit 70 degrees for the first time this year on the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. A warm and partly cloudy afternoon will be followed by a mostly cloudy and breezy evening, with westerly winds sustained around 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Wednesday will be on the dry and comfortable side, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds late this morning and afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be our last really nice day for a while before our next winter storm moves into Colorado on Friday. Heavy snow will develop in the mountains by early Friday morning, with a mixed bag of precipitation expected on the I-25 corridor by Friday night. With snow levels near 5,000 to 6,000 feet, most of the Pikes Peak Region should see a heavy, wet snow from the storm. Pueblo and the southeastern Plains will most likely be on the warmer and rainy side of our incoming storm.

In Colorado Springs and Woodland Park, I'm looking at Saturday being the day that we see the bulk of the weather and impacts, with an early estimate of more than 3-6" of snow possible in the Colorado Springs area. Parts of Teller County could see as much as 6-12" of snow from the storm. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s this weekend, with a few snow showers also possible on Sunday before drier air moves back into Southern Colorado early next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

