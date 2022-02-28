Warm end to February, even warmer start to March

Tonight's Forecast:

A weak disturbance coming out of Utah will spread mid and high level clouds into Southern Colorado through midday Monday. Both an increase in cloud cover and the westerly flow will keep temperatures warmer than the past few nights, with most areas along the I-25 corridor only cooling down to the 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 57; Mostly cloudy skies early will turn to sunshine by Monday afternoon as a weak disturbance moves off to our east. Highs will continue to warm, topping out in the upper 50s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 21; High: 62; Although it will be cloudier on Monday, highs are likely to rise another degree or two across the region, with sunshine expected to return by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 59; A nice and mild end to the month of February, with mostly cloudy skies early giving way to a mostly sunny afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 53; A delightful and dry start to the week for Teller County, with the morning cloud cover expected to turn to sunshine by the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s; After last week's brutally cold and snowy weather we had, Monday's forecast couldn't be any better as we're expecting a mild mix of sun and clouds across northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 60s; A beautiful start to the week for the Plains, and even though it will be a little cloudier than today, we're still expecting a degree or two of additional warming on Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; Although the morning hours will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, our work week couldn't start out on a better note temperature wise as highs are expected to climb into the 50s and lower 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Sunburn sunshine for the mountains on Monday, with 30s and 40s expected for daytime highs across the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

An upper level ridge of high pressure will bring an unseasonably warm start to the month of March. Highs will climb into the 60s and 70s on Tuesday, and from here, they're likely to a warm a degree or two each day through Thursday.

Our next cold front will shake things up next weekend for Southern Colorado, with the likely return of wintry weather and winter cold.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.