Warm end to fall with little change for the first weekend of winter

Late night downslope winds brought a late surge of warmth to parts of Southern Colorado late last night and into the overnight hours. Our high in Colorado Springs of 56° on Wednesday wasn't achieved until 11:12 pm, and still this morning, many areas are seeing mild temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies and weakening wind will follow this afternoon as temperatures today should follow a more typical arc. High pressure expanding to our west will allow highs on the Plains to climb into the 50s and 60s, with 40s to lower 50s in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 25. Mild overnight temperatures driven by the downslope flow will give way to weakening wind this afternoon and warmer than average highs. Temperatures in the Pikes Peak Region Region today will climb into the middle 50s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 59; Low: 20. After only warming into the middle 40s on Wednesday, highs this afternoon will be as much as 10-15 degrees warmer than yesterday, with a return to upper 50s for the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 30. Weakening wind, partly cloudy skies and mild highs can be expected for eastern Fremont County as temperatures this afternoon look to top out in the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 22. Thursday will bring a mild mix of sun and clouds to Teller County, with temperatures this afternoon topping out in 40s and very low 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Breezy and mild conditions this morning will give way to weaker wind and mild highs this afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, plus warmer than average highs will make for a great day on the High Plains as afternoon temperatures in some areas will peak in the lower 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Breezy at times as the downslope flow this morning will continue to warm highs across the southern I-25 region. Afternoon temperatures today will top out in the upper 50s to lower 60s, with light easterly breezes towards the later half of the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Mostly sunny skies and light winds for the mountains today, with dry skies expected through at least Sunday afternoon.

With high pressure in firm control of our forecast late this week and weekend, we're looking at another prolonged stretch of mellow and mild weather. Highs will be in the 50s in Colorado Springs through Saturday before climbing into the lower 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures will cool back down to the lower 50s early next week as snow moves into the mountains, but dry weather persists for the Pikes Peak Region. For Christmas Day, we're still watching the forecast closely for the potential for some light snow showers towards the afternoon and evening hours. Right now, impacts appear minimal, but stay tuned for updates from First Alert 5.

