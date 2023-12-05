Warm early December weather is on the way

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mostly clear and cold, dropping to seasonably chilly temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 22; High: 59;

Sunny on Tuesday with S wind at 5-10 mph. The high temperature will be well above our normal high of 46 for early December.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 61;

It will be a sunny Tuesday with temperatures well above the average high of 49 this time of year. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 64;

Sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph. The downsloping wind will help to boost temperatures.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 52;

Sunshine and comfortable on Tuesday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

A nice day with mild temperatures and sunshine on Tuesday. Wind will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s in the plains. Wind will be light, from the S at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 26/25; High: 59/61;

Sunny on Tuesday with pleasant temperatures. Wind will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with mild temperatures for the mountain valleys from the mid-40s to low 50s. The wind will be light from the W at 5-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s in the mountains and 60s in the plains. There will be sunshine and a light breeze. Then our next cold front arrives on Friday which will bring in cooler air and snow showers. Snow will expand from north to south during the day on Friday and showers will end by Saturday morning. Stay tuned for snow amounts as we get closer to the storm.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

