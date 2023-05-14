Warm days with afternoon thunderstorms this week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers will gradually move south, favoring areas south of HWY 50 this evening. A few stray showers will linger overnight, if not some areas of fog across the region by early Monday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 67; Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for an isolated late afternoon thunderstorm. ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 72; Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with a slight chance of a late afternoon thunderstorm. E wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 68; Mostly cloudy tomorrow with spotty afternoon thunderstorms. E wind will be from 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 56; Partly to mostly cloudy on Monday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible. NNE wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 63; Cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy later on Monday with a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Partly cloudy and likely to be dry on Monday, after some early morning light showers. E wind will be light at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 47/44; High: 64/65; Light rain possible in the morning, with a generally dry afternoon expected. There is a slight chance a mountain thunderstorm will move towards the I-25 corridor in the evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; Mostly cloudy on Monday with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms that will linger into the evening hours as well. Winds will be variable with the shower activity.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be one of the drier days across the region this week. Like on Monday, showers on Tuesday will favor the mountains. A few isolated storms may make it to the I-25 corridor right off the foothills. Temperatures will rise through the middle of the week, reaching the 70s and 80s in the plains and the 60s to 70s in the mountains. Then thunderstorm activity expands and increases in intensity through the middle of the week. Thursday looks like a day with the right ingredients for stronger thunderstorms and heavy rain.

