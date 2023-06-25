Warm Colorado weather for the last Sunday in June

Today’s Forecast:

Just a few clouds today with dry weather expected. A cold front moved through the plains overnight which will drop high temperatures about 5 degrees below average in the lower elevations. The mountains remain as warm as Saturday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 25. Mostly sunny and dry today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 30. Mostly sunny with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 30. Sunny with ESE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 20. Mostly clear today with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 76; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny today with light winds from the SE.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 20s. Low to mid-80s for highs today, a bit cooler thanks to an overnight cold front. Light winds from the SE and a partly cloudy sky.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/87; Low: 20s. A warm day with a few clouds and a light breeze from the SE.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s. Mountain valleys will be warm and sunny today with light WSW winds.

Extended outlook forecast:

The heat returns in a big way Monday through Thursday of the week ahead. The plains will see the 90s and the mountains will be in the 80s. It will be especially hot and windy Tuesday and Wednesday. Then by the end of the week temperatures cool off a bit with better chances of afternoon thunderstorms.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

