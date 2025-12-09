Warm but windy on Tuesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy with high clouds streaming in from the north. Temperatures will be cold across the region, well below freezing. Winds will increase tonight in the mountains, coming out of the west, gusting 20-30 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 55;

Tuesday will be mild, with a high temperature rising 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy. Wind will be out of the WNW at 10 mph, gusting 25 to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 59;

It will be mostly sunny with high clouds on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 58;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with mild temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 48;

Tuesday will be gusty with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 52;

It will be a mild and breezy Tuesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with breezy W wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30/28; High: 56/66;

It will be a warm but windy day with W wind at 15 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - 20s; High: 30s-50s;

It will be a windy day in the mountain valleys with frequent gusts of 30-40 mph from the west. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year.

Extended outlook forecast:

In general, this week will be mild in the 40s to 60s. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday will be the warmest days. Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday will be the slightly cooler days.

I expect us to also stay dry this week. Wind will be strongest on Tuesday and Wednesday.

