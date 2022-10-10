Warm & breezy Tuesday, with elevated fire weather concerns

Tonight's Forecast:

After a warm start to the week, good radiational cooling is expected to occur tonight thanks to light winds and generally clear skies. Another freeze will be possible across the San Luis Valley, with overnight lows cooling down to the 30s and 40s from the I-25 corridor into the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 44; High: 76; Confidence is growing for Tuesday's cold front to be dry for the Pikes Peak Region, and instead of rain, we're likely to see a warm and windy day as daytime highs climb into the middle 70s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 83; Warm and dry downslope winds will bring an elevated threat of high fire danger to Pueblo on Tuesday. A cold front will drop in after sunset, shifting the winds to more of a northerly direction, with strong gusts to 30 mph possible.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 78; A warm and breezy Tuesday, with daytime highs around 8-10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 66; Unfortunately any signs of rain or snow have been removed from our forecast as Tuesday's cold front and associated area of low pressure will stay too far east to bring us any moisture.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Ahead of an approaching cold front, Tuesday's forecast will be dry and windy, with well above average highs expected along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s; A warm and breezy day will give way to some even stronger wind gusts by Tuesday night as a cold front drops in from the north. With 35-45 mph wind gusts possible, we'll see the potential for blowing dust over parts of the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; A bright, warm and breezy day for the southern I-25 corridor. A cold front late Tuesday night will cause a shift in the winds to a more northerly direction, with strong gusts possible into Wednesday morning.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s; A dry and windy day across the mountains on Tuesday, with afternoon wind gusts as high as 30-40 mph, and a few fair weather clouds in our forecast.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Tuesday night's cold front, we'll see a gusty start to our day on Wednesday. Another cool front during the day will drop highs even more by Thursday, with temperatures by then expected to warm comfortably into the 60s and lower 70s outside of the mountains. A warm-up from Friday to Saturday will be followed by a cooling trend late this weekend, and the potential for some unsettled weather as we roll into next week.

