Warm and breezy Monday with windy and much cooler weather on the way

Today’s Forecast:

Well friends, in the state that gets 300 days of sun a year... it's going to be sunny, warm, and breezy today in Southern Colorado. Temperatures will yet again run 10-15 degrees above average. However, as we head towards the end of spook(ily warm) month, change is coming! High pressure that has remained with us for the last several days is on the way out, as a cold front approaches the area from the west. Winds today will downslope out of the southwest, resulting in dry gusty breezes along the Front Range corridor. Isolated high fire danger areas will be present today as a result of these dry breezes east of the southern Sangres - but conditions look to be slightly too wet in general. Still, with the downsloping winds, save the grilling and any other outdoor burning for another day. We've had a very dry month, better to be a bit cautious in this case!

A slightly breezy day with a weak boundary moving through late in the day - clouds in the mountains and a spot shower are both possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 45.

Sunny and dry with a downsloping SW wind at 10-15 mph with gusts to 20-25 mph. Continued wildfire smoke will haze up the skies and due to the downsloping may marginally affect air quality.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 45.

Sunny and dry with a downsloping SW wind at 10 mph. Significant wildfire smoke.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 50.

Sunny, dry, warm. SW winds between 10-15 mph. Later in the day, some clouds will build in as moisture increases in the upper atmosphere.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 39.

Sunny with SW winds between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Clouds build in the PM with a low chance for a weak PM shower.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: Low 40s.

Sunny. SW winds 10-15 mph. Perfect running weather!

Plains forecast: High: Mid 80s; Low: Mid 40s.

Sunny. SW winds 10-15 mph. Skies continue to look hazy due to wildfire smoke.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: Upper 70s; Low: Upper 40s.

Sunny and dry. SW winds 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: Upper 60s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and breezy with stronger winds the higher you go. 15-20 mph from the SW below treeline, 20-25 mph above treeline, with higher gusts. A late day shower is possible, with increasing clouds towards evening - but another day where more peaks miss the rain than get it.

Extended outlook forecast:

Cooler temperatures arrive tomorrow following a push of cool upper level air and energy, along with much more cloud cover. A few showers are possible in the mountains Tuesday with the moisture in place, but mainly dry along the Front Range. Warmer temperatures return Wednesday with southwesterly downslope flow again, as an upper level weather maker sits to our south funneling air into the hills. The timing of a late week cold front has been slowing down, making Thursday a warm - and gusty - day, before a big chill Friday following a more potent dry cold front.

Cool, crisp weather continues into the weekend with both days looking breezy as temperatures trend down as we approach November.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.