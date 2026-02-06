Warm, April-like weekend ahead for Colorado, with elevated fire danger Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Upper-level ridging shifts east on Friday pivoting, with a mega-ridge continuing to keep skies dry in Colorado. A cold front will arrive from the north this morning. This is a very shallow front, and the impact it has on the day is low. It will turn winds southeasterly this afternoon. Mid-level winds will remain out of the northwest...ultimately highs remain above average. We'll warm to the upper 50s and 60s today in Southern Colorado. Wind gusts with the front will be in the 15-25 mph range, strongest in the eastern counties. Upper level clouds will arrive this afternoon as well - these from a disturbance in Mexico.

Lows close to the mountains will remain warmer than usual tonight due to mixing.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 33. A backdoor cold front will move from northeast to southeast across the Plains on Friday. Impacts in the Pikes Peak Region will be minimal, with SE wind gusts to 20 mph, and a high near 60 degrees.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 26. Temperatures on Friday in the middle 60s will about the same as what we saw yesterday. Light northwesterly breezes this morning will shit to the E/SE this afternoon, occasionally gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 38. Although we need the moisture, it'll be tough to complain about the nice weather ahead. Today's forecast will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and spring-like highs in the lower 60s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 54; Low: 30. Friday's forecast will be beautiful! Sunshine, light breezes and highs in the 50s will bring a more spring-like feel to our weather today than what we would typically see this time of the year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Sunshine early will give way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and evening. Highs will be warm for early February, topping out in the middle to upper 50s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. An incoming cold front will bring occasional gusts to 25 mph this afternoon as the shifts from a northerly direction this morning to the southeast later today. Highs will be warm, topping out in the 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Much like the rest of Southern Colorado, highs on the southern I-25 corridor will be warm, topping out in the 60s on Friday. Lows tonight will cool down to 30s, with eastern slope locations potentially seeing 40s due to downslope breezes.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. An April-like pattern will continue in the high country today, with a growing concern melting snow and further depletion of our state's snowpack. The wind will turn southwesterly this evening, with gusts around 20-25 mph into the overnight hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Downslope breezes return on Saturday - with a northwesterly downslope flow. It will be very dry with humidity values in the 10-15% range across the southeastern plains, but wind gusts will only be in the 10-20 mph range. Highs will climb into the 60s and lower 70s. This is very warm - and likely similar to last year. In 2025, Colorado Springs recorded a high of 68 degrees and Pueblo warmed to 71 on February 7th. There will be mid-level clouds on Saturday.

A bit of mid-level cool air pushes in Saturday night, so Sunday will be slightly cooler, but continued light west to northwest airflow will keep temperatures in the and 50s and 60s. For some perspective - the average high in Colorado Springs hits 61 degrees in the second week of April. Monday remains quiet again, with some more downslope breezes.

A cold front will begin to cool temperatures on Tuesday. Tuesday night to Wednesday will bring light snow shower potential due to upslope flow behind the front. At the moment, there's significant uncertainty in how multiple systems will merge in the mid to late week period. This is called phasing. Ultimately, there is more confidence in mountain snow impacts than snow on the Plains. Precipitation remains possible on Thursday, but the details still need to be nailed down.

