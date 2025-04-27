Warm and windy with high fire danger Sunday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms - a couple strong - are ongoing and will continue through around 10:00 PM in southern Colorado with activity moving northeast with time.

A few of these storms will contain gusty winds and small hail, and one or two could produce quarter sized hail.

Once activity wraps up, tonight will have patchy clouds with spotty fog in the Pikes Peak Region late.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 78;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN

Isolated thunderstorms remain possible through 9 PM with the greatest potential on the eastern edge of town. Otherwise, partly cloudy with temps in the 50s through dinnertime. Skies will become mostly cloudy with patchy fog late tonight. Winds remain upslope out of the southeast at 10-20 mph.

Sunday will be quite warm - due to downslope winds. Wind becomes annoying by noon and increases further through 4:00 PM, peaking with gusts in the 35-45 mph range. You may prefer to avoid hikes on exposed ridgelines due to the wind. Otherwise, a nice day, but avoid outdoor burning.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 85;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible through 9 PM when instability drops. Otherwise partly cloudy with southeast winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph through around 10:00 PM.

Sunday will be warm and windy - expect PM gusts in the 40-50 mph range. Avoid outdoor burning.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 80;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN

Partly cloudy with an isolated early shower possible (about 2 in 10 odds...less likely than areas further east). Otherwise partly cloudy with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will be gusty - expect PM gusts from 35-45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN

Partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Gusty Sunday with PM gusts in the 35-40 mph range.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN for all counties except Otero, Baca, and E. Las Animas.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through midnight. A couple of storms could be strong but coverage will be isolated. Southeast winds at 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/46; High: 75/79;

RED FLAG WARNING in effect from 11 AM SUN - 9 PM SUN

Partly cloudy. Southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Decreasing clouds. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

In typical Colorado-spring fashion, we pivot from storms to fire danger Sunday. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM. These warnings are widespread along the entirety of I-25 in Colorado, the eastern plains, upper Arkansas River Valley, and San Luis Valley. Downslope wind gusts of 35-50 will develop during the afternoon from the southwest, with single digit humidity - with strongest gusts generally close to the mountains. . This will result in very high fire danger. However, our spring green up is underway partly thanks to recent moisture. This will mitigate fire risks for some types of fuel. However, there remains enough dry vegetation for these warnings to be issued. So - enjoy the warm upper 70s and sun on Sunday but avoid activities that could start a wildfire.

Fire Weather Watches are in place Monday. It won't be as windy as Sunday, but gusts of 25-35 mph remain sufficient for rapid fire spread. A cold front Monday night puts a literal damper on fire concerns and temperatures Tuesday.

The second half of week will flip-flop back to an unsettled, stormy pattern. Low pressure with embedded areas of energy will pivot over the state from Wednesday through Friday providing renewed chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High temps will bounce around in the 60s. None of the days will be washouts.

