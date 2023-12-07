Warm and windy Thursday before Friday snowstorm

Tonight's Forecast:

Overnight lows will be about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. There will be a bit of a breeze tonight from the W or SW around 5-10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 67;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 70;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Mostly clear on Thursday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 60;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 70s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with breeze wind from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/36; High: 65/69;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy on Thursday with gusty W wind at 15-25 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday we will see much cooler temperatures with highs in the 30s for the mountains and 40s to low 50s in the plains. We will also see snow showers move into southern Colorado. They will initially begin in the mountains and northern Colorado I-25 corridor, then move through southern Colorado during the day on Friday. Snow showers will continue overnight and then gradually taper off from north to south on Saturday.

Snow Total Forecast from Friday through Saturday:

