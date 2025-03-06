Warm and windy the plains on Thursday with snow in the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

There will be high clouds tonight across the region. Winds will be light north of Hwy. 50 and breezy gusts of 20-30 mph south of HWY 50. Temperatures will be more mild in the 30s where it is breezy, and cooler in the 20s where the wind is calmer.

On Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. a RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect for the SE plains and a HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect for the San Luis Valley.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 60;

Almost 10 degrees above average with high clouds. Wind will be out of the SW at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 68;

Warm and windy on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 20-25 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 62;

Mild with high clouds on Thursday. Winds will be strong from the WSW at 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 45;

Cool on Thursday with partly cloudy conditions and a chance of spotty snow showers. Wind will be out of the SW at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 55;

It will be a breezy and mild day with high clouds. Wind will be out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70;

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for eastern Las Animas, Baca, and Prowers County from 11 am until 6 pm. Partly cloudy on Thursday with highs reaching the mid-60s up to 70. Wind will pick up throughout the day, from the WSW gusting 30-50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 32/36; High: 60/65;

It will be warm and windy on Thursday with WSW wind at 20-25 mph gusting 40-50 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy and gusty on Thursday. Snow will be ongoing in the mountains, generally west of the continental divide but a few spotty showers may spill over into the mountain valleys. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the San Luis Valley where gusts will be from 60-70 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday, a cold front blows in from the north during the late morning to early afternoon. This brings a cool down halfway through the day and a chance of showers. We could have a wintry mix along I-25 initially, then transition to snow in the evening. Snow will favor zones along and west of I-25.

Forecast snow from Friday - Saturday morning:

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

