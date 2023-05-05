Warm and windy Spring weekend ahead

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be mild with lows staying above freezing. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds will calm down overnight.

A RED FLAG WARNING remains in place for most of southern Colorado until 10 pm. Another round of RED FLAG WARNINGS will be in effect on Saturday.

Saturday RED FLAG WARNING:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 42; High: 73; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 79; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Sunny with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 76; Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 34; High: 64; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 67; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Sunny with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/42; High: 72/76; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Mostly sunny with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s; RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 10 pm, do not create sparks outdoors. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A fire weather watch has been issued again for our region on Sunday. It will be another breezy, warm, and dry day. Next week starts with the warm and dry weather. The next cold front arrives on Thursday which increases rain and thunderstorm potential and cools down temperatures for the end of the week.

