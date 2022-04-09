Warm and windy Saturday weather in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a warm, windy, and dry day in southern Colorado. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 am to 9 pm for the San Luis Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, eastern Huerfano, central and eastern Las Animas, Baca, Otero, Crowley, and Bent counties.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 36. High clouds and breezy today with very warm temperatures. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 38. Very warm today with high clouds and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 43. Warm today with partly cloudy conditions and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 30. Mild and breezy today with high clouds. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Gusty and mild today to the low-70s. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to mid-80s with breezy winds, gusting up to 30 mph. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 74/76; Low: 43/44. Mild with high clouds and gusty winds. RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am to 9 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Mid-60s to low-70s with winds gusting up to 45 mph. RED FLAG WARNING for the San Luis Valley from 11 am to 9 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 10-15 degrees cooler thanks to a morning cold front. Winds will still be gusty and the afternoon will be dry, a Fire Weather Watch is in place for Sunday afternoon for the San Luis Valley, Fremont, Teller, El Paso, Pueblo, Otero, Crowley, eastern Huerfano, central and eastern Las Animas counties. Monday will be another dry breezy day with seasonable temperatures. Then Tuesday becomes very windy with a storm system moving into the state. A few isolated rain and snow showers are possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Winds will be the main hazard for southern Colorado during this upcoming storm.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.