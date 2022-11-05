Warm and windy Saturday in early November

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures will be 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday with a warm downsloping wind. The sky will be partly cloudy and conditions will be dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 34. Partly to mostly cloudy today with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 20-30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 36. Partly cloudy with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 41. Mostly sunny with W wind 20-25 mph gusting 35-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 27. Partly cloudy with W wind 20-25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 55; Low: 32. Partly to mostly cloudy with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly cloudy in the upper 60s today with W wind gusting 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/63; Low: 36/34. Partly to mostly cloudy today with W wind 25 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Upper 40s to low 50s today with W wind 15-25 mph gusting 35-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Overnight a cold front moves through and will drop high temperatures by about 10 degrees in the plains on Sunday. Expect Sunday to be less windy overall, yet still gusty at times. Temperatures rise again Monday through Wednesday to the 50s in the mountains and 60s to 70s in the plains. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the next windy days, especially on Wednesday when gusts may exceed 40-50 mph. Wednesday's wind will precede a cold front that will drop temperatures to the 40s on Thursday and Friday and supply mountain snow showers.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.