Warm and windy on Wednesday with red flag warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be breezy and mild tonight, with most of the I-25 corridor and the plains staying above freezing. Mountain valleys will be just a hair below freezing tonight. The sky will be mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 61;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph. The dry air and wind will lead to fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for central and southern El Paso County from 10 am to 6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday and gusty with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Pueblo County from 10 am to 6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 61;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with strong winds from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 48;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with strong winds from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 53;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with strong winds from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Sunny, dry, and warm on Wednesday with strong winds from the SW at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca counties from 10 am to 6 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/46; High: 66/67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with strong winds from the WSW at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 10 am to 6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s;

Partly cloudy with gusty winds on Wednesday from the W at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph. Highs in the mountain valleys will reach the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, a cold front will move through southern Colorado. This will cool down temperatures by about 10 degrees on Thursday. There will be an increase in clouds on Thursday with spotty rain and snow showers possible during the day. Precipitation accumulations will generally be light.

