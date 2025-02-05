Warm and windy on Wednesday with increased fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Above average overnight to the 20s and 30s for most of the region, wind will be gradually increasing by the early morning hours. Wind will be from the WSW and will be gusting 20-30 mph by sunrise.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 31; High: 65;

It will be sunny and warm with WSW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 29; High: 73;

Sunny and warm on Wednesday with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

Sunny and windy on Wednesday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 31; High: 52;

Wednesday will be sunny with WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. Temperatures will be mild for this time of year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 60;

Warm and windy on Wednesday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. The sky will be sunny.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm for Las Animas and Baca Counties. It will be sunny on Wednesday with gusty wind out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 38/40; High: 68/69;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 6 pm. It will be sunny, warm, and windy with W wind at 15-25 mph gusting 45-50 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny and mild on Wednesday with strong wind from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 35-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be a bit cooler and not quite as windy, but overall it will be another warm and breezy day. Friday is another warm and windy afternoon. Our mild pattern comes to an end this weekend with cooler temperatures on the way as well as a low chance of snow on Saturday afternoon to night.

