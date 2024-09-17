Warm and windy on Tuesday with afternoon thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy in the plains. There is a chance of spotty rain showers overnight, favoring the mountains and Las Animas County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 80;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with gusty wind from the SW at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Thunderstorms are possible between 1-6 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 54; High: 87;

Warm and windy on Tuesday with SW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 35 mph. Thunderstorms are possible between 1-6 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 81;

Partly cloudy and windy on Tuesday with a chance of thunderstorms between noon - 5 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 71;

Partly cloudy with gusty wind on Tuesday. Thunderstorms are possible between noon - 5 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 77;

Monument will be partly cloudy and windy on Tuesday with thunderstorms possible between 1-6 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s;

The day will be partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 80s to low 90s in the plains. Thunderstorms will move east of I-25 after about 2 pm and will move through the plains in late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/55; High: 79/80;

Light rain possible in the early morning then partly cloudy conditions return before another round of showers and thunderstorms are possible between 1-6 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

The mountain valleys will have spotty light rain in the morning, with a more widespread and stronger round of thunderstorms expected between 11 am and 4 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday and Thursday will be the dry and sunny days of the week with temperatures similar to Tuesday's highs. Friday will be dry for most of the region with an increase in clouds as our next cold front approaches. Right now it looks like our next cold front moves through Friday night, bringing a chance of rain overnight and on Saturday. This will also drop temperatures below average for the weekend, in the 60s for the mountain valleys and 70s in the plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.