Warm and windy on Friday with heavy mountain snow

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be variable tonight with warmer temperatures close to I-25 and in the foothills and colder temperatures in the eastern plains.

The wind will be breezy tonight, especially along and west of I-25. That wind will pick up overnight in the southern I-25 corridor with a HIGH WIND WARNING going into effect at 11 pm for Walsenburg and Trinidad. Wind gusts will be increasing through the morning and get up to 65 mph in the zone highlighted in yellow below.

KOAA

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 16; High: 54;

Mlid and breezy on Friday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a chance of spotty snow or wintry mix showers after sunset.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 14; High: 58;

It will be breezy and mild on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a low chance of spotty showers with a wintry mix in the evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 25; High: 58;

Breezy and mild on Friday with W wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. There is a chance of spotty showers bringing a wintry mix in the evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 24; High: 45;

Partly cloudy, mild, and breezy on Friday. Wind will be from the W at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph. There is a chance of spotty snow showers in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 23; High: 51;

Mild during the day on Friday with gusty winds. There is a chance of isolated snow showers in the late afternoon or evening.

Plains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s-60s;

Partly cloudy with breezy WSW wind which will help to push out the cold air. Highs in the plains will rise to the mid-50s to low 60s. A few spotty evening rain or a wintry mix showers are possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/31; High: 53/58;

HIGH WIND WARNING until 2 pm with WSW wind gusting up to 65 mph. The wind will be strongest in the morning and the downsloping nature of the wind will aid in boosting temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s;

The Sangre De Cristo Mountain range as well as mountain zones west of the Continental Divide will see snow showers of and on all day on Friday. Mountain valleys west of the divide will experience a breezy and mild day in the 40s. A few spotty showers may spill over the mountains into the mountain valleys on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday night a cold front will move through eastern Colorado which will pull in cooler air and some moisture. There is a chance of spotty showers on Saturday afternoon to evening, with a rain-snow mix in the early evening, transitioning to snow.

Forecast snow totals through Saturday night:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.