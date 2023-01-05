Warm and windy Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds become breezy from the west overnight, allowing temperatures to remain mild for areas like Walsenburg and Trinidad. Downsloping warming winds will be in place Friday, allowing for a nice warm-up to about 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Partly cloudy on Friday with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 18; High: 56; Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 55; Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 21; High: 42; Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A stray flurry or light snow shower is possible during the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 44; Partly cloudy on Friday with NNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s; Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 15 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/43; High: 52/54; Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s; Snow showers Friday for the Continental Divide and a few stray spits of snow in mountain valleys. Wind will be gusting 30-45 mph from the west.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday will be dry but a few degrees cooler thanks to a weak cold front Friday evening. Then by Sunday, temperatures warm again in the 40s in the mountain valleys and 50s in the plains. Temperatures remain on the mild side with dry weather into next week.

