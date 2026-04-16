Warm and windy conditions will lead to fire danger on Thursday, before snow chances on Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a few degrees above average overnight with a mostly clear sky. Winds will be breezy in the early morning, especially in the mountains.

Thursday Fire Danger:

A RED FLAG WARNING will be in effect from 11 am until 11 pm for the zones highlighted in red. Humidity will be less than 15%, and winds will gust 35-45 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 74;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be warm and mostly sunny on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 79;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be sunny and warm with gusty wind out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 40; High: 75;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. Thursday will be warm and gusty, with WSW winds at 15-20 mph, gusting to 45 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 61;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be mild and gusty with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be mostly sunny and warm on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 70s-80s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be warm and breezy on Thursday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/35; High: 72/76;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. It will be warm and windy on Thursday with WSW wind at 10-20 mph gusting 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING 11 am until 11 pm. The mountain valleys will be mild and gusty on Thursday with WSW wind at 15-25 mph, gusting 35-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A strong cold front arrives early on Friday, bringing blustery wind and colder air. Plus, showers will come in with the front in the form of rain and snow. Showers will be possible from late morning through the evening.

Here is a look at expected snow totals by Friday evening:

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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