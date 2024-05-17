Warm and sunny weather is in the Friday forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear tonight in southern Colorado with dry conditions and cool, yet seasonable temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 79;

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high temperature of about 8 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 84;

Sunny on Friday with a high temperature reaching 7 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 81;

Mostly sunny and warm on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 70;

Mostly sunny on Friday with warm afternoon temperatures. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 41; High: 75;

Mostly sunny on Friday with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Highs will reach the mid-80s on Friday with lots of sunshine. Winds will be from the SSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 42/44; High: 76/77;

Friday will be mostly sunny and warm with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny with a low chance of an afternoon shower. High temperatures will reach the low 60s to low 70s in the mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

I am seeing increasing confidence in afternoon thunderstorm chances across the region on Saturday. Storms will pop up in the mountains and then drift into the plains. Lightning and small hail would be the main threats to these storms. Temperatures will still be very warm, similar to Friday's highs, or slightly cooler.

Sunday will be sunny with warm temperatures. Highs will be about 10 degrees above average on Sunday to the 70s and 80s.

