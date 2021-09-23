Warm and sunny through the end of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be cool and crisp. Conditions will remain clear and dry.

A weak cold front will drop temperatures Friday just slightly.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 49; High: 78. Mild and with a breeze Friday.

PUEBLO: Low: 48; High: 84. Warm with a breeze.

CANON CITY: Low: 52; High: 82. Sunny and comfortable Friday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 41; High: 71. A comfortable, clear, and calm day.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Low 70s and feeling awesome on Friday.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid-80s with sunshine and breezy winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. Mid-70s and feeling awesome tomorrow.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. Chilly Friday morning and then becoming comfortable in the 70s for mountain valleys.

Extended Outlook:

This weekend will be a few degrees warmer than Friday. Temperatures remain above average through Monday, then the next cold front looks to arrive Tuesday/Wednesday of next week.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter