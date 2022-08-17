Warm and sunny on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild across the region. Showers and thunderstorms in the San Luis Valley and southern Sangre De Cristos will end by 11 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 54; High: 85; Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday was and close to the seasonal average. The sky will be mostly clear and the winds will be light.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 91; Sunny and hot with WSW wind at 10 mph. The high will be near average for this time of year.

Canon City forecast: Low: 59; High: 88; Mostly sunny with SSE wind at 10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 76; Mostly clear with N wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 79; A warm day with sunny conditions and light winds.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Sunny and dry on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 54/53; High: 83/84; Mostly sunny with a light breeze and warm temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Mid-70s to low 80s with sunshine and likely dry conditions with a few very spotty showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Friday the chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms returns to the mountains. The weekend will be cooler with spotty showers and thunderstorms across the region.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.