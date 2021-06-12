Warm and sunny on Saturday in southern Colorado

Today's Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny and warm. The entire region will be in the 80s and 90s. An isolated thunderstorm or two are possible in far southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 86; Low: 58. Warm and dry today with sunshine.

PUEBLO: High: 90; Low: 61. Back to the 90s today with a breeze.

CANON CITY: High: 89; Low: 60. Very warm with a breeze today.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 53. 80s return today and the sky will be clear.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Low 80s with sunshine and a breeze today.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Upper 80s and low 90s with a chance of evening thunderstorms, favoring areas south of HWY 50.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Warm and sunny to start. Chance of thunderstorms after 2 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. A very warm and dry day with sunshine.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a few degrees warmer with isolated thunderstorms possible along I-25 in the afternoon. Then next week will be HOT with 90s and 100s and dry weather.

