Warm and sunny on Saturday before spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

Lingering rain showers will dissipate by 9-11 pm. Lightning and pockets of heavy rain are possible with these showers. Overnight will be humid with seasonable low temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 89;

Warm on Saturday, just a couple of degrees above average. The first part of the day will be sunny and dry. Thunderstorms will be possible after about 2 pm and they will be hit or miss.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 95;

Hot on Saturday with sunshine in the morning and then partly cloudy conditions in the afternoon. Spotty thunderstorms are possible after 2 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 78;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with spotty thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

Warm on Saturday with sunshine in the morning and then thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s;

Sunny on Saturday with highs in the 90s. Very isolated thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60/59; High: 88/89;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with hit-or-miss thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy on Saturday with the mountain valleys rising to the upper 70s to mid-80s. Spotty thunderstorms will be possible in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be hot and sunny. Temperatures will continue to climb as we head into next week. Record high temperatures may be broken on Tuesday and Wednesday.

____

