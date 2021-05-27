Warm and sunny end of the week in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Clear, dry, and cool overnight across southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 47; High: 76. Warm with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

PUEBLO: Low: 48; High: 83. A light breeze during the day and a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 49; High: 81. Sunny, warm, and likely dry.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 40; High: 68. Mild and sunny to start with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Warm day in the low 70s with a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Warm in the upper 70s and low 80s with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Warm in the upper 70s and breezy with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Mostly sunny to start with a few clouds and light showers in the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Warm again on Saturday with much more widespread thunderstorm potential along I-25 and in the plains. Cooler weather in the 60s and 70s on Sunday and Monday with rain showers.

