Warm and stormy on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Saturday starts with sunshine and a quick warm-up to seasonable temperatures. Showers and thunderstorms will take over the afternoon and evening spreading from the mountains into the plains. Some storms may be strong with hail, heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 88; Low: 59. A sunny start with thunderstorms possible after 1 pm.

PUEBLO: High: 94; Low: 63. A hot day with thunderstorms possible after 3 pm.

CANON CITY: High: 91; Low: 64. Sunny to start with clouds and thunderstorms possible by 1 pm.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 81; Low: 52. A warm day with thunderstorms possible by noon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s today with thunderstorms likely after 1 pm.

PLAINS: High: 90s; Low: 60s. Mid to upper-90s with sunshine today and strong thunderstorms possible this evening.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Upper 80s today with thunderstorms possible after 1 pm.

MOUNTAINS: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Highs in the low 80s with showers and thunderstorms building by noon.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be just as warm with a chance of thunderstorms. The rain and storms will be more sparse and spotty tomorrow. Conditions will dry out next week and temperatures will be near average.

