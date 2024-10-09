Warm and hazy on Wednesday, with a few isolated showers possible

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather today with highs once again in the ballpark of 10-15 above average. Hazy skies at times will continue to be a product of larger wildfires burning in Wyoming and Idaho, with the worst of the smoke over the eastern Plains.

Much like yesterday, a weak disturbance moving across the state this afternoon will bring increasing clouds to our forecast, as well as a few isolated showers. These showers will form in the mountains after the lunch hour, which is where most of the rain will stay, with only about around a 10% chance of a shower today in Colorado Springs and along the I-25 corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. Locally today in the Pikes Peak Region, it's going to be another warm one, with sunshine early giving way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a slight chance of a rogue shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 45. Mid 80s on Wednesday for the Steel City, with hazy sunshine early giving way to partly to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 82; Low: 50. No sign of fall or any major player in our forecast today, other than a slight chance of a light rain shower this afternoon over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 39. Clear skies this morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon and the chance for a few rain showers in Teller County, including snow on the summit of Pikes Peak.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Warm, with hazy sunshine early giving way to the potential for a few spotty rain showers this afternoon along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Areas of smoke and haze, along with unseasonably warm temperatures this afternoon on the High Plains as some areas could flirt with the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Where's fall you may be asking lately? Unfortunately, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s again today, you'll have to wait for any cooler weather for at least another couple of days.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Sunshine early will give way to a few rain showers and higher elevation snow showers in the mountains this afternoon. The best chance for rain changing to snow will be for areas above 11-000 to 12,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Not much change late this week for Southern Colorado, with near record heat Thursday giving way to slightly cooler highs on Friday. After today, rain or snow is not expected late this week across the state.

This weekend will start out with warm lower 80s in the Springs before a cold front arrives on Sunday, and drops our high down to near 70 degrees. Cooler 60s will follow early next week for daytime highs, with overnights lows cooling into the 30s. For parts of Colorado Springs and the High Plains, the first freeze of the season will be possible by next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.