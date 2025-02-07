Warm and gusty on Friday, with high fire danger in parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

In what has been a warm first week of February, with wild temperature swings thanks to a few cold fronts, we'll see another unseasonably warm day on Friday. Highs will soar back into the 50s and 60s across Southern Colorado, with widespread gusts around 20-40 mph.

South of Highway 50, we'll see the potential for much stronger W/SW wind gusts. In some wind prone areas, these gusts could top 60-65 mph. This has prompted both a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning for the eastern slopes and I-25 regions of Huerfano and Las Animas counties today.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings will return Friday morning to parts of Southern Colorado

KOAA weather A High Wind Warning will remain in effect on Friday until 5 pm for parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 64; Low: 31. Much like what we saw on Wednesday, today's forecast will feature a return to warm and gusty conditions in the Pikes Peak Region, with peak westerly wind gusts today up near 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 29. After another brief, but dramatic dip in temperatures in Pueblo on Thursday, highs today will be around 20 degrees above average, driven by another surge of strong, Chinook winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 34. Downslope winds will bring the warmth again on Friday. In what's been a week of ups and downs, today's highs will top out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 27. Mild, spring-like weather throughout the week will continue on Friday ahead of a return to more seasonable temperatures this weekend.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. On Friday, we'll see one more unseasonably warm day ahead of cooler changes this weekend. The stronger gusts today will be west of the interstate, where they could top 45 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Stronger gusts on Friday on the Plains are more likely for areas closest to the I-25 corridor than areas out east. By this evening, our next cold front arrives, with cooler northerly breezes tonight into Saturday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Strong downslope winds gusting to 65 mph have prompted both High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings on the southern I-25 corridor. Be careful out there and if you see smoke or fire, report that to local authorities.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Windy during the day, with peak gusts around 55-65 mph. Snow moving into the central and northern mountains this afternoon will mostly fizzle out as it drops southward, with only a few light snow showers tonight in the northern Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

A stronger cold arriving late tonight will shave off around 20-25 degrees to our highs on Saturday, with a high in the lower 40s in Colorado Springs and middle 40s in Pueblo. Sunshine Saturday will be followed by partly cloudy skies on Sunday, and mainly dry conditions throughout the weekend. The cool down will continue on Sunday, with highs in the 30s to close out the weekend.

Monday's highs will remain in the 30s and lower 40s region-wide, but will be followed by an even stronger cold front that will drop mid-week highs to the 20s, with lows in the single digits. We're also watching for the potential for two rounds of light snow...one Monday night to early Tuesday, and a second round on Wednesday

