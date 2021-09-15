Warm and dry weather on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and cool with a light breeze. A cold front rolls in early Friday morning bringing cooler air but no moisture for the front to work with so it will be another dry day. Tomorrow we'll see a pleasant start early but the downslope flow will heat the air even more and highs during the afternoon will be even hotter than today.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 53; High: 90. Sunny and hot on Thursday.

PUEBLO: Low: 52; High: 95. Hot with sunshine and dry air tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low: 55; High: 92. Very warm on Thursday with a breezy afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 46; High: 81. Warm and breezy Thursday with sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Mid-80s with sunshine and a light breeze.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Mid to upper-90s Thursday with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Warm to the upper-80s with dry air tomorrow.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Mountain valleys will reach the upper-70s to low 80s with sunshine and breezy afternoon winds.

Extended Outlook:

The pattern stays warm and dry through the weekend. Winds become gustier over the weekend which may lead to fire danger. The next big cool down comes Tuesday with temperatures dropping to the 30s and 40s overnight into Wednesday morning.

