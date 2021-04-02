Warm and dry weather ahead for Easter weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Clouds will clear out tonight and temperatures will be above average tonight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 41; High: 74. Dry and sunny on Saturday with a light breeze.

PUEBLO: Low: 38; High: 81. Very warm and sunny on Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 79. A warm Saturday with sunshine and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 66. A beautiful Saturday, feeling comfortable with sunshine and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. Upper 60s to low 70s with sunshine and light winds tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s. Feeling very warm Saturday with light winds and a blue sky.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. A beautiful Saturday with a light breeze and sunshine.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s. A lovely and sunny day with snowpack melting temperatures and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a degree or two warmer with breezy winds across the region, gusting 15-20 mph. Monday is when temperatures peak and winds become very gusty. Fire danger will become a concern Monday. Conditions will be dry and warm through most of next week.

