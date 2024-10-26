Warm and dry this weekend in southern Colorado ahead of big changes next week

Today’s Forecast:

Our recent temperature mini-rollercoaster is on the upswing again this weekend. After a relatively cool end to the work week... Saturday warms back up to above average. A large region of high pressure will lead to generally clear skies today aside from a few high clouds, with best coverage in the mountains as a weak batch of energy and moisture rides above the continental divide. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to low 60s by the 10AM hour. If you're headed to the Manitou Springs Emma Crawford Coffin Races this morning, you may want to throw in a light extra layer...but with the plentiful sunshine and relatively calm winds you'll be able to ditch it quickly.

Highs today will ultimately climb to 5-10 degrees above normal region wide. Winds will be variable and relatively light from the south-to-south southeast for the corridor and plains, with a southwesterly component near and into the foothills.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 41.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 37.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 40.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 37.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: Upper 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 73; Low: 41/43.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

As high pressure continues to nudge into the region, Sunday's temperatures continue their upward trend with relatively quiet weather. The mountains are likely to start experiencing higher wind gusts as stronger upper level winds arrive and mix down, but it's unlikely much of that action reaches I-25 and the eastern plains outside of the gap reions. Highs will be another 5 degrees warmer than Saturday - you'll notice them, but not enough to change your layering. It'll be another mainly sunny day to start, although I do expect more afternoon and evening high clouds.

Action begins to ramp up Monday as we prepare for a relatively active weather week. Southwest downslope winds on Monday will bring both warmth, dry air, and spotty elevated fire concerns. Monday will see highs 10-15 degrees above average and more like early September. Snow is likely in the central mountains with the same energy. After that...down the roller coaster we go as a cold front sweeps through on Tuesday, bringing plenty of wind...and cooler conditions. Another burst of energy Tuesday night brings the chance for showers to the region though the best moisture will stay north. A wintry mix is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday in the Pikes Peak Region with light snow showers in the foothills...highs only into the upper 40s before we rebound to the mid 50s by Halloween.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

