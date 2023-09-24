Warm and dry this week with plenty of sunshine for the first week of Fall

Today’s Forecast: Sun, sun, and more sun today with seasonable highs in the 70s along the I-25 corridor, with pockets of 60s highs in the higher terrain. South winds around 10MPH, and a fairly dry feel to the air with low humidity. A good day to mow the lawn, run errands, go for an outdoor stroll, and keeping the windows open.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 46. Sunny, dry, comfortable day. No weather issues whatsoever - if you are looking for a "Goldilocks" type of day to do quite literally anything outside - this is that day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 47. Looking for clouds? You won't find them here! Whether at the River Walk or the Chile Festival, the most you'll notice today is an occasional light breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. Warm, sunny, dry, with South winds 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 41. Cool, crisp, and enjoyable with plenty of sun all day and light winds. Sweater weather towards the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 72; Low: 43. Sunny and calm - chilly at the bookends of the day so wear layers!

Plains forecast: High: 70s/Low 80s; Low: 40s. Warm with a bright blue sky. South winds at 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Increasing sun with full sun for most of the day. North winds early turn South late at 10 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Bluebird skies, with no weather issues to speak of. South winds at 10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure builds into Colorado Monday and sticks around for much of the week, leading to a warming temperature trend each day with highs 5-10 degrees above normal. A few clouds are possible Tuesday along the CO/NM border. Generally very dry this week with low humidity levels and light winds. Our pattern starts to change at the end of the week, with temperatures falling towards normal by the weekend.

