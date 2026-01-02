Warm and breezy weather continues this weekend but a pattern change is ahead

Today’s Forecast:

December tied for the warmest mean temperature on record at the Colorado Springs Airport, with Pueblo seeing its fourth warmest - and January has picked up right where December left off.

The new record high in Colorado Springs for New Year's Day is now 65 degrees, thanks to yesterday. That warmth continues today but it will be cloudier.

A storm system impacting the western half of the state is bringing needed snowfall to the mountains. It will lead to downslope breezes, mainly cloudy skies, and highs in the 60s today across I-25 and the southeastern plains.

Expect sporadic low visibility in the mountains if traveling, with the northern, central, and southwest mountains under Winter Weather Advisories until 5:00 PM.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 60; Low: 30.

Increasing clouds due to wave cloud action across the Pikes Peak Region on the first Friday of 2026. Skies will be mostly cloudy as a result, but you can still expect plenty of warmth. Today's winds will be from the northwest, and generally on the weaker side at 10-15 mph, with some modest 25 mph gusts between mid-morning and early afternoon. Though the downslope isn't particularly strong, it's still enough to keep highs 15 degrees warmer than average for this time of year. You should expect clearing skies this evening - good for viewing the Quadrantid Meteor Shower. However, the full moon will wash out some of the meteors.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 26.

Mostly sunny early, becoming mostly cloudy before noon and remaining mostly cloudy into late afternoon with some patchy clearing near sunset. It'll be gusty today with downslope northwest winds at 10-20 mph. Gusts of 30-35 mph are possible this afternoon - which is responsible for your highs staying in the mid-60s today despite the cloud cover.

Canon City forecast: High: 62; Low: 34.

Partly cloudy and gusty with northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 30 mph - mainly between 10 AM and 3 PM. Mostly clear this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 51; Low: 27.

Increasing clouds, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. A breezy and mild end to the week with northwest winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 35 mph mainly in the afternoon. If you're higher up above town, you'll experience those gusts more often.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Mostly cloudy today - with some clearing near sunset. Northwest wind this morning at 5-15 mph, shifting north northwest this afternoon at 15-20 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

Partly cloudy and breezy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 59/63; Low: 33/28.

Mostly sunny with northwest winds at 15-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

Mostly sunny and gusty, with northwest winds at 10-30 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure will be directly over Colorado Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny, and winds will be fairly light with highs in the mid to upper 50s on the plains. Downslope breezes return Sunday and Monday - leading to elevated fire danger and warmth with Sunday the warmest day when I expect us to see 70s for highs for lower elevation plains locations. Monday will be gusty, with highs down a few degrees but still in the 60s on the plains, 50s in Teller County and the foothills.

By mid-week, a series of low pressure systems originating in the Gulf of Alaska will pivot toward Colorado and the mountain west. This will bring cold fronts through the area, cooling highs to the 50s (average high currently in southern Colorado: 45). By the end of the week this pattern change increases the chance of needed precipitation in southern Colorado.

