Warm and breezy Tuesday, with snow showers for the high country

Today’s Forecast:

Zonal flow across the state will allow for another disturbance to move over Southern Colorado today. Moisture with the storm will largely favor the mountains, with the highest accumulations expected in our state's northern mountain ranges.

On the Plains, it will be mild and breezy, with Tuesday's highs as much as 10-20 degrees warmer than what we saw yesterday. A cold front this evening could bring a rogue shower or two to the eastern Plains, and the possibility of a few flurries this evening to parts of El Paso and Teller counties. Accumulations are not expected in these areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. A mild and breezy Tuesday will give way to an incoming cold front tonight that will bring a modest cool down to our highs on Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 20. After lower 40s on Monday, highs this afternoon will be considerably warmer thanks to downslope flow, and moderate W/NW breezes county-wide.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 27. Partly cloudy and breezy on Tuesday in eastern Fremont, with highs in Canon City this afternoon flirting with the 60 degree mark.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 17. Daytime conditions will be dry and breezy, with temperatures warmer than yesterday across Teller County. A cold front this evening could bring a few flurries to some areas, with little to no accumulation expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Dry and mild weather Tuesday afternoon will give way to an incoming cold front tonight, and a very low chance for some light snowfall after sunset this evening. Accumulations are not expected.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry, mild and breezy during the day followed by a cold front this evening that could bring a few rogue showers to our forecast, as well as northerly wind gusts to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Windy and mild on the southern I-25 corridor today, with peak W/NW wind gusts to 40 mph in some wind prone areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. As energy move across northern Colorado during the day on Tuesday, we'll see the potential for several inches of snow along and north of I-70. For our southeastern mountains, our main story will be the wind, with peak gusts coming from the W/NW up around 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After tonight's cold front will come some modest cooling on Wednesday, with highs returning to the middle to upper 40s in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. After Wednesday's cool down will come another stretch of dry, mild and quiet weather. Highs will return to the 50s and lower 60s on the Plains starting on Thursday, with no real sign of any significant cooling or threats of snow throughout the upcoming weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

