Warm and breezy this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average today and we will have breezy, warming winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 87; Low: 57. Warming up today with breezy winds gusting to 20 mph.

PUEBLO: High: 91; Low: 58. Hot again today with breezy winds.

CANON CITY: High: 90; Low: 57. 90s return with sunshine and a few clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 77; Low: 49. Very warm today with breezy winds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s today with sunshine and a breeze.

PLAINS: High: 80s/90s; Low: 60s. Upper 80s and low 90s with sunshine and afternoon winds gusting up to 30 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Mid-80s with sunshine and a breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Upper-70s and low-80s with afternoon clouds and a chance of rain tonight.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be breezy and warm again. Monday a strong cold front will blast through southern Colorado in the morning bringing wind gusts up to 50 mph and temperatures will be to the 60s and 70s for highs through Tuesday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

