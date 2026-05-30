Warm and breezy this weekend ahead of returning storm chances next week

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a beautiful day in southern Colorado with plenty of sunshine. Dry air is moving into the state, and helps to keep skies clear today along with building high pressure.

It will be breezy today in our gap flow zones - southern El Paso to northern Pueblo county, and east of La Veta Pass.

Highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday and modest evening breezes help to keep temperatures mild well after sunset.

Finally, it's worth noting that while we've seen some good moisture this week in southern Colorado, the storms haven't hit our airports. The Colorado Springs Airport has so far recorded only 0.95" of rainfall this month. May is on average the 4th wettest month of the year in Colorado Springs, with a normal monthly rainfall total of 1.99". Pueblo's airport has recorded 0.8", against a monthly average of 1.57" with 1 day left in the month and unlikely to record more before June begins. Nonetheless, the moisture we have seen has led to a nice spring green up and mitigated fire threats today despite the dry, downslope breeze conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 46.

It will be mostly sunny today, and a little warmer than Friday. The first half of the day will be quiet - no notes. Just nice outdoor conditions. Breezes will mix across the area this afternoon as the wind direction swings from westerly to southwesterly driving more favorable mix-down from the mid-levels. Expect winds of 10-15 mph sustained, with a few 25 mph gusts mixed in during the mid to late afternoon hours. It remains warm into the late evening with mid-60s at 9:00 PM - so it'll be a nice night for an evening stroll or patio dinner.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 48.

Mostly sunny and breezy with westerly to WSW winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 50.

Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds west at 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 39.

Mostly sunny and breezy. West winds at 5-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and hot, breezy in spots. West winds at 10-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 77/82; Low: 48/45.

Sunny and gusty, especially before 2:00 PM. West winds at 10-25 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and beautiful. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another warm and sunny day to look forward to Sunday on the final day of May. Once again, a modest downslope breeze will be noticeable during the daytime with westerly flow in the afternoon. A few mid to late afternoon clouds will try to form over the mountains...and that's about it. Highs will be similar to today.

On Monday, a plume of sub-tropical moisture will begin to move back into Colorado, providing isolated chances for storms. These storm chances maximize with peak solar heating in the early afternoon. Otherwise, it's a partly cloudy day.

Storms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons as additional moisture streams into the plains. Tuesday has the greater potential at the moment, and I see a consistent signal for some strong storms Tuesday. This will be driven by an influx of southern moisture, coupled with enhanced mid-level winds. While the exact axis of the enhanced wind flow is something hard to nail down at this time frame, and may be the limiting factor - it's certainly a day worth watching.

Wednesday, storm chances decline slightly due to slightly lower moisture, but I still expect scattered PM storms.

By late next week, storm chances should shift back primarily to the mountains. Highs through much of next week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s in the Pikes Peak Region, middle to upper 80s in Pueblo, and 70s in the foothills. Expect a warming trend toward the end of the week.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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