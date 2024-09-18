Warm and breezy on Wednesday, with dry skies on tap late this week

Today’s Forecast:

After yesterday's severe wind gusts, today's weather will be much more mellow across Southern Colorado. Dry, southwest flow will develop as yesterday's storm pushes away from the state and another storm digs down into the West Coast. This will give way to a moderately breezy and warm afternoon, with peak wind gusts up around 25 mph in the lower elevations, and 30 mph in the mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 48. Dry and breezy this afternoon, with the southwesterly flow taking our highs this afternoon into the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 49. Rain-free and sunny on Wednesday afternoon following some pretty nasty storms yesterday. Our high today will be around 3-5 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: High: 83; Low: 49. Chilly temperatures this morning will give way to a warm and breezy afternoon, with peak gusts today up around 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 38. A beautiful fall-like day for Teller County on Wednesday, with cool temperatures this morning giving way to a mild and breezy afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Sunny, breezy and warm this afternoon followed by a clear and chilly night as overnight lows cool well into the 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Yesterday's storms won't be making an encore performance on Wednesday as our weather turns bright, breezy and warm this afternoon on the High Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. West and southwest breezes will be gusting up near 25 mph today, keeping our forecast, dry and warm on Wednesday.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Drying out on Wednesday, with cold, fall-like temperatures this morning giving way to a mild and breezy afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

We'll see little change to our weather pattern on Thursday, with another cool morning giving way to a warm and breezy afternoon. Friday's highs will top out in the 80s and 90s on Plains, but will be followed by a noticeable fall-like change to our weather pattern this weekend as our next storm moves into the Four Corners Region.

Saturday will be much cooler and more unsettled, with rain developing towards the afternoon and our high in Colorado Springs only warming into the lower 70s. A few showers could linger into Sunday morning, followed by decreasing clouds and an afternoon high in the middle 60s. The incoming storm will bring snow to the mountains this weekend, and here at First Alert 5 we're keeping a close eye on Teller County since the timing of the moisture and cold air could mean a mix of rain and snow or a changeover to snow towards Saturday night. Those details are still being resolved this far out, so stay tuned for updates.

