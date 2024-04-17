Warm and breezy on Wednesday with continued fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will be much lighter tonight, around 5-10 mph. Temperatures will generally stay above freezing across the region.

More RED FLAG WARNINGS on Wednesday in the zones in red:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 75;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 9 pm. Partly cloudy with a high temperature about 15 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 81;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 9 pm. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 77;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 9 pm. Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 69;

Warm on Wednesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 80s;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-80s. Winds will be from the SW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 41/40; High: 74/78;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon - 9 pm. Mostly sunny on Wednesday with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 2 - 9 pm for the San Luis Valley. Winds will be from the W at 15 mph gusting 30-35 mph in the mountain valleys. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-60s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will move through the region on Thursday, dropping high temperatures by about 20 degrees to the 50s and 60s. Cooler temperatures will persist through the rest of the week and Saturday. There is a chance of spotty showers across the region on Friday night through Saturday. Temperatures rise back to seasonable levels on Sunday.

