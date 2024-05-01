Warm and breezy on Wednesday with an evening cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will be light overnight out of the S or WSW across the region. Temperatures will be generally above freezing from the mountain valleys to the plains. The sky will be mostly clear tonight and precipitation is not expected.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 71;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with SW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph. There is a chance of a spotty thunderstorm between 6 and 11 pm as a cold front moves through the region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 41; High: 81;

Sunny and breezy on Wednesday with SW winds at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. Winds will turn out of the north on Wednesday night as a cold front moves through.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 76;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with warm temperatures. Winds will be breezy from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 64;

Mostly sunny and warm on Wednesday with breezy winds from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 35 mph. There is a chance for an evening thunderstorm between about 5 - 11 pm as a cold front moves through the region.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with breezy winds from the WSW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph. Winds will turn out of the north in the evening as a cold front blows in. This front brings a chance of evening thunderstorms between 5 - 11 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

Sunny on Wednesday with breezy winds from the SW at 5-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for eastern Las Animas, Otero, and Baca Counties from noon until 9 pm for high fire danger.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/43; High: 78/78;

Sunny and gusty on Wednesday with SW wind at 10-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday in the mountain valleys with highs from the low 60s to low 70s. The San Luis Valley will be under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 9 pm.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a cold front blows through on Wednesday night, Thursday will be cooler by about 10 degrees. There will be more clouds on Thursday, especially in the morning in the plains. After some sunshine during the afternoon, we have a chance of spotty showers in the latter half of the day.

By Friday, temperatures begin to climb again with sunshine. We are watching the potential for more spotty thunderstorms on Friday evening with another weak cold front.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.